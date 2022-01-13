RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.90 Million

Equities analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post sales of $88.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $89.59 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $72.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $329.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $330.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $366.38 million, with estimates ranging from $355.96 million to $380.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX opened at $31.09 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $587.32 million, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

