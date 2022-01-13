Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 2.6% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

O traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.19. 51,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,937. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.