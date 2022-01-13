Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

