Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT):

1/12/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $230.00.

1/10/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $212.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of JBHT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.62. 32,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.78 and a 200-day moving average of $182.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

