Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT):
- 1/12/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $230.00.
- 1/10/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $212.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of JBHT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.62. 32,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.78 and a 200-day moving average of $182.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
