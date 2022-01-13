Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Short Interest Down 88.9% in December

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWCB stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.

Get Redwood Capital Bancorp alerts:

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.