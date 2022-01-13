Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Short Interest Down 88.9% in December

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RWCB stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.
About Redwood Capital Bancorp
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.