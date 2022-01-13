Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Update

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RLBY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,575. Reliability has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Reliability alerts:

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Reliability had a return on equity of 157.12% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.