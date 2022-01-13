ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNW. Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.17.
Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
