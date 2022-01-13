ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNW. Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

