Rentberry Price Hits $0.0007 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $217,913.15 and $390.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

