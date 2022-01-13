Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5,413.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,938 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $23,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Republic Services by 825.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.