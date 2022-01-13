Request Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Request has a total market cap of $283.09 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

