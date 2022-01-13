Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AppLovin Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AppLovin in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

NYSE:APP opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $2,841,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,205,026 shares of company stock worth $752,660,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

