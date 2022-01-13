Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Shake Shack stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -148.16 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

