Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.