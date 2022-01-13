Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of CG stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $114,238,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,804,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 906.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

