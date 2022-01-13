Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NYSE:CFR opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $91.23 and a 1-year high of $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $21,407,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $5,219,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

