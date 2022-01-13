Research Analysts Set Expectations for O-I Glass, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Truist Securities also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 59,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

