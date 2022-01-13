Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Resonant stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Resonant by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the third quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

