Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

