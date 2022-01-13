Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth $1,230,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $697.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

