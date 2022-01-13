Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 134,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $427.87 million, a PE ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABST shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

