Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

