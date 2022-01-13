Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth $3,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 641,717 shares of company stock valued at $48,270,373. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Cryoport stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.