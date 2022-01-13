Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 29,837 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,837 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Haynes International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.19 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.