Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $713.21

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 713.21 ($9.68) and traded as high as GBX 744.80 ($10.11). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 740.80 ($10.06), with a volume of 1,259,991 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMV shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.53) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.83) to GBX 753 ($10.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.86 ($8.51).

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 755.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 713.85.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,905,610.94).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

