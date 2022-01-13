Ripio Credit Network Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $19,437.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00120830 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

