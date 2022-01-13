RLI (NYSE:RLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. It has been paying special dividends apart from hiking dividend each year. Shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, exposure to cat loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. A high leverage ratio concerns.”

RLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. RLI has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RLI will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,655 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 153,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,877 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

