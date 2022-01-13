Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,945 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.02 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

