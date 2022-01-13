Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.71.

BlackRock stock opened at $885.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $920.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.