Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after buying an additional 212,307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $33.93 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

