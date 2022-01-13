Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $237.83 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

