Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,889,000 after acquiring an additional 500,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,373,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $105.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

