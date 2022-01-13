Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.76.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

