Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $81.48 and last traded at $81.85. Approximately 319,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,321,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

Specifically, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,364 shares of company stock worth $62,244,571.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after buying an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.