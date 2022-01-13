Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKT opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.