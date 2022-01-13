Rockwell Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,459 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,949% compared to the average daily volume of 120 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.56% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

