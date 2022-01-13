Roger Adsett Sells 1,217 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $84,707.48.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,304,000 after buying an additional 194,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.