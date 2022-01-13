Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 4,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

RSGUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.