Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $82,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $461.32. 3,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,389. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.08 and a 200 day moving average of $476.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

