Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €120.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($144.32) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €115.72 ($131.50).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €97.68 ($111.00) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €107.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10. Puma has a 52-week low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($131.14).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

