Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 379,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $842.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

