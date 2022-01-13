Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 152,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $88.48 on Thursday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

