Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 37,009 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

CUZ stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

