Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.16 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of argenx worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

ARGX opened at $293.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.53. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

