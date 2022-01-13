Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.37 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91,881 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of HollyFrontier worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 71.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 470,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

