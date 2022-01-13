Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.35 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Umpqua worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.