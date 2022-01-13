Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Mimecast worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,312 shares of company stock worth $9,765,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

MIME stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

