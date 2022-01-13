Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

