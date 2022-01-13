Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.877 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.46.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

