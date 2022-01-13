salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com stock traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.17.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,759 shares of company stock worth $111,422,871. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.