salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,759 shares of company stock worth $111,422,871. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

