Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IOT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

